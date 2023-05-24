Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Flash

The Flash delivers tons of fan service in final trailer

You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Having both Batman, Supergirl and The Flash in a movie means millions of DC fans will have widely different expectations. Fortunately, it seems like the upcoming The Flash movie will try to deliver several memorable moments with all of the characters.

That's at least judging by The Flash's final trailer, as we're shown more of what the titular character has to go through, Batfleck both with and without the armour, Michael Keaton's Batman with some music that will give many of you a nostalgia overload, Supergirl kicking the hell out of Zod and more.

HQ
The Flash

Related texts



Loading next content