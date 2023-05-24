The Flash delivers tons of fan service in final trailer

HQ

Having both Batman, Supergirl and The Flash in a movie means millions of DC fans will have widely different expectations. Fortunately, it seems like the upcoming The Flash movie will try to deliver several memorable moments with all of the characters.

That's at least judging by The Flash's final trailer, as we're shown more of what the titular character has to go through, Batfleck both with and without the armour, Michael Keaton's Batman with some music that will give many of you a nostalgia overload, Supergirl kicking the hell out of Zod and more.