The Flash and Birds of Prey writer officially set to pen DCU's Batman script

We now know who will be writing the script for the DCU's first Batman outing, which is set to adapt The Brave and the Bold comic storyline. While it had been rumoured for a moment, it is now confirmed that Christina Hodson will be penning the script, and Andy Muschietti remains onboard as the film's director.

There were some doubts about Muschietti being able to direct the DCU's Batman debut, as he's currently back on board with the IT franchise, having developed IT: Welcome to Derry while apparently formulating some more projects featuring our favourite evil clown. However, The Hollywood Reporter notes Muschietti is still on board for the movie, with DCU taking a more measured approach in making The Brave and the Bold.

Hodson is most recently known for her work with Muschietti on The Flash, and previously wrote Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, alongside other action flicks like 2018's Bumblebee and the abandoned Batgirl movie. She already appears to have started work on the script for Batman: The Brave and the Bold, as one source claims Hodson first started writing last autumn. However, it appears work won't start properly until a definitive version of the script is complete as DC apparently wants the movie to feel distinct from Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves' The Batman films.