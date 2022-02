HQ

At the end of a month, Microsoft and Sony reveal which games subscribers of PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold (which is also included with Game Pass Ultimate) will get for "free". This time Sony was first and announced their additions yesterday, and now the time has come for Microsoft to do the same thing. Here's what you will get - and when:



The Flame in the Flood - Available March 1 to 31



Street Power Soccer - Available March 16 to April 15



Sacred 2: Fallen Angel - Available March 1 to 15



SpongeBob's Truth or Square - Available March 16 to 31



We can highly recommend you to download The Flame in the Flood, which is a real masterpiece, and Sacred 2: Fallen Angel.