The five remaining Specialists within Battlefield 2042 have been revealed

With it being less than a month until Battlefield 2042 releases, EA and DICE have revealed the shooter's remaining five Specialists. These Specialists, if you aren't aware, are different from classes in previous outings, as their loadouts can be fully customised. You can adopt pretty any playstyle with these, but what sets them apart is their unique gadgets and traits.

First up is Navin Nao, a Recon class soldier that has the unique ability of being able to hack enemy equipment and in-world objects. Next, we have Santiago "Dozer" Espinsoza, who is able to recover faster from explosives and protect himself during firefights by stepping behind a giant riot shield. The next Specialist, Emma "Sundance" Rosier can soar like a flying squirrel within her wingsuit to swoop in and take enemies by surprise. Ji-Soo Paik seems like an interesting pick too, as she can instantly locate attacking enemies, and the final Specialist, Constantin "Angel" Anghel, has the power to revive fallen allies in a flash.

You can take a look at the five new Specialists below: