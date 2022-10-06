The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has a new director

HQ

It really does feel like Blumhouse has been attempting to make the Five Nights at Freddy's movie for an eternity at this point, and to an extent the production company has. But it looks like this might actually be reaching a new milestone, as Blumhouse's founder Jason Blum has taken to Twitter to reveal that the movie both has a new director and a filming start date.

As noted by Blum, it is Emma Tammi who is being tapped to direct the film now, and likewise, filming is expected to start in February 2023. That wasn't all that was unveiled however, as it was noted that Jim Henson's Creature Shop is being tasked with bringing the animatronics to life.

"#jimhensoncreatureshop is working on our animatronics

Emma Tammi is our director

Filming on #FNAF starts in February 2023. Boom."

As for when the film will actually debut, that information has yet to be announced, but hopefully if all of this goes to plan, it won't be long until we get this information as well.