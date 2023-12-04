The five most liked X posts about video games are from Rockstar

HQ

On December 5, tomorrow, it's finally time to get a first look at Grand Theft Auto VI. This was confirmed with an X post last week, which has now become the most liked Twitter/X-post of all time with almost 2 million likes.

So which post did it beat to reach number one, you might ask? Well, the previous most like X post was also from Rockstar about Grand Theft Auto VI - and it gets even more impressive. The X user MauroNL has listed the five most liked game related posts of all time... and they are all from Rockstar.

Pretty darn impressive, isn't it? Also, remember to comeback to Gamereactor tomorrow at 15:00 (CET) to check out the Grand Theft Auto VI -trailer. You do not want to miss that.