The five best Christmas horror films

HQ

Christmas films at Christmas time are certainly a given for many people to maximise the Christmas spirit. It can be anything from Love Actually to Die Hard to A Christmas Carol - whatever adds that little extra to the atmosphere. I'm in that company. Christmas films are even a must for the Christmas spirit to soar. For yours truly, Christmas horror films have also become a regular part of the preparations for the crescendo on 24 December. For the past five years, I have taken a Friday or Saturday relatively close to Christmas Eve and selected three Christmas horror films to watch - a Christmas horror film marathon if you will. I thought I would present below what my favourites are when it comes to Christmas horror movies. This list is not ranked by which five films I consider to be the best, but by that Christmas feeling I'm looking for.

5. Christmas Evil (1980)

A fun slasher film from the genre's heyday, released the same year as the classics Friday the 13th and Prom Night. The film, also known as You Better Watch Out, revolves around the character Harry who, at a young age, saw his mother having sexual relations with Santa Claus himself. This childhood trauma, which is a recurring theme in slasher films, later contributes to Harry becoming a Christmas lover as an adult. He loves Christmas so much that he even works in a toy factory. Harry cannot for the life of him understand how anyone could not love the festive season; in Harry's world, following all the unwritten laws of Christmas is a given. It goes so far that on Christmas Eve Harry dresses up as Santa and goes on a murder spree. The film contains several components that are a mood enhancer for yours truly, including a little touch of magic at the end of the film. Because everyone knows that Christmas is full of magic, right?

This is an ad:

4. Gremlins (1984)

I was probably 8-9 years old when I first saw Gremlins, so it has always been a classic for me. A terrifying Christmas film where you really feel the cold and snow that surrounds the small town. In the context of Christmas horror films, it's far too much comedy to take a higher place on this list, as it's not really what I'm looking for when I have my marathon. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the Christmas feeling, hence an honourable fourth place.

3. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

A Finnish mischief-maker makes it into the top three. The film takes place high up in Finnish Lapland where American researchers believe they have found Santa buried deep in a mountain. The Santa in this film doesn't exactly look like the Santa we see in front of us, and his helpers are not the cute elves we're used to, but naked, deadly bad guys. The freezing cold Lapland landscape makes me freeze on the couch, but I also snuggle up as the film hits that Christmas feeling inside my body that I can't quite put my finger on and summarise in a sensible way. Is it because of the snowy landscape, or because Santa is portrayed as evil (which is the opposite of what we are used to) that contributes to this? I don't really know.

This is an ad:

2. Black Christmas (1974)

Could this be the very first slasher film? Released the same year as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which is not a slasher film, Black Christmas has many of the components that characterise a slasher film. One of the reasons why I still gently but firmly claim that Halloween (1978) is the first slasher film is that the killer's motive in Black Christmas is unknown throughout the film, which is not a typical approach for the genre. However, I'm not going to get bogged down in a genre discussion now - that's for another time! Black Christmas is set at Christmas time on a campus somewhere in North America and centres around a group of female students who live together in a large house on campus. Within the walls of the house is a killer who picks off the women one by one in classic slasher film style. My love for the genre combined with the fact that I saw this on Christmas Eve 15 years ago, together with my parents, adds to the Christmas feeling. A snowy and cold campus doesn't spoil this feeling either.

1. Krampus (2015)

Little did I know that Krampus would become my favourite Christmas horror movie (so far). It's got it all - evil gingerbread men, a man-eating Jack-in-the-box, blizzards, sharp-toothed teddy bears and snowmen. They are somewhat fascinating counterparts, in this case to the belief in Father Christmas and to some extent also Jesus/Christianity. Krampus is the last person you want to turn up on Christmas Eve - talk about a Christmas spoiler. However, the film is the Christmas horror film that increases my Christmas feeling the most.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984), another slasher film from the golden age of the genre, but it just missed the list. Now I'm not quite sure what films I'm going to watch this year, but at the time of writing I'm leaning towards Krampus, Silent Night, Deadly Night and Don't Open till Christmas (1984). But it's still a while away, so that might change.

Did we miss any of your favourite Christmas horror films?