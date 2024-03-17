The five best Akira Toriyama games

HQ

Recently we were sadly greeted with the news that Akira Toriyama has died. The legend who, thanks to Dragon Ball, probably meant more to manga and anime than anyone else, and who influenced pop culture in countless ways. Even in the gaming world, we had the privilege of enjoying his work, both through licensed games (such as the upcoming Sand Land and countless Dragon Ball titles too), but also through game series featuring original characters created by him.

As a sort of tribute to this legend, I have now listed my five all-time favourite games based on Toriyama's work. It will be my way of thanking him for all the great entertainment he has provided over the years.

(5) Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies - Nintendo DS - 2010

While Square Enix has often worked with Final Fantasy in an online context, this has been far less common in the case of Dragon Quest. However, there are exceptions and one of them is the wonderful Dragon Quest IX for the Nintendo DS. For me, it was the first time I really fell in love with Dragon Quest, thanks to its charming design - coined by Akira Toriyama - and perhaps the fact that Square Enix dared to broaden the concept and drew inspiration from the Diablo series and Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Since there was a clear online component with co-op (which works better than you might think, despite the fact that it is a Japanese classic role-playing game), you also got to design your own character and thus create your own Toriyama character. A delightful idea and among the most fun I've ever had with a portable game.

(4) Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku II - Game Boy Advance - 2003

I'll be honest and admit that I've never been a big fan of the Dragon Ball fighting games. Not that they've been bad, but the style doesn't suit me and the attempts to recreate superpowers have led to generally clunky controls. Fortunately, there have been other Dragon Ball titles, and while I had high hopes for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a role-playing inspired adventure, not even that managed to top the great The Legacy of Goku II.

To my knowledge, Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku II never got a European release, but it was translated into English via the US release. This was Akira Toriyama's most famous characters in a Zelda-inspired adventure with clear role-playing elements and absolutely gorgeous pixel graphics. A sadly forgotten title, even though it sold well, that should definitely have received a sequel (preferably in the same style) instead of all the fighting games Bandai Namco is putting out.

3) Blue Dragon - Xbox 360 - 2006

It was something of a dream team that reunited when Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu and Akira Toriyama joined forces to make an Xbox 360 role-playing game. The result was Blue Dragon, a game that for me embodied everything I loved about traditional Japanese role-playing games, combined with production values we hadn't seen before in the genre in games outside the Final Fantasy sphere. The pleasant presentation was lifted several notches by Toriyama's distinctive design, and the boss fights stand out as a particularly strong memory. Blue Dragon is often on sale through the Microsoft Store and is backwards compatible. Give it a chance, you can thank me later.

(2) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age - PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One - 2020

It may be the most recent game in the series and therefore something I have in fresh memory, but Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is a fantastic example of what Akira Toriyama's wonderful characters can do. Here we were treated to fairly stereotypical magical adventure and a reasonably traditional story about the young adventurer with a heavy destiny on his shoulders. But the world of Erdrea and the story grew into something completely different thanks to vivid characters, with Erik, Veronica and especially Jade becoming big favourites.

When topped with the best gameplay in the series in a well-balanced combat system, we got a role-playing game that everyone should try, especially in the Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of An Elusive Age - Definitive Edition. Ultimately, Dragon Quest XI is a remarkable experience that not only honours Toriyama's artistic legacy, but is simply a great Japanese role-playing game.

(1) Chrono Trigger - Super Nintendo - 1995

Chrono Trigger is a masterpiece that stands not only as one of the best games from Akira Toriyama, but also as one of the most outstanding Japanese role-playing games ever. Despite the Super Nintendo's many limitations, we got a great story, deep characters and an innovative game world that few other games can match even today. From protagonist Crono to the mysterious Magus and the charming Robo, each member of your party had their own unique personality and backstory, and the interactions and relationships created a strong sense of community that made you quickly forget that you were just a handful of pixels rather than real people.

When we combine this with Chrono Trigger's well-designed game world, full of variety, environments and secrets with multiple endings, the picture of a masterpiece emerges. As the icing on the cake, this is backed up by outstanding gameplay. The combat system is deep and engaging, with a mix of traditional turn-based combat and action elements that made every battle exciting.

All in all, Chrono Trigger (which was never released in Europe at the time) is an accomplished experience that deserves its place as the best game based on Akira Toriyama's work, even after some 30 years since it was first released.