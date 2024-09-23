The first two Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War titles celebrate their 15th and 20th anniversaries with new releases

HQ

Both Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Dawn of War II have been upgraded to two separate all-inclusive collector's editions. This means that all expansions and downloadable content are baked into these editions. If you already own the base games, you'll get the upgrade for free.

They're also having a big sale on the Anniversary Edition for both titles, with the first one costing £5.60 and the second one costing £8 on Steam. Unfortunately, these editions don't seem to contain any gameplay news or updates. Here's what Relic Entertainment says about the upgrade:

"The fan-favourite and legendary release of Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2, originally developed by Relic Entertainment in 2004 and 2009 respectively, have just turned 20 and 15 years years old! To celebrate, we've put together two Anniversary Editions, collecting the original game with all its DLC and expansions, as well as a host of fun extras for fans."

Whether this is a foreshadowing for the announcement of a possible four, we leave unsaid. The third instalment was not well-received and Relic ended up updating the title in advance. Since then, the studio has broken away from Sega and is now independent, and their last two titles Age of Empires IV or Company of Heroes 3 have not been followed up by a new project. However, if you're interested in two great strategy games at a low price, you can't go wrong with either one or two.

How would you like a possible four to look and play?