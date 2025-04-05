The first trailer for Tron: Ares is here

We've longed, hoped, and dreamed. Ever since the scandalously sleek (and great-sounding) Tron: Legacy, there's been constant talk of a third film in the Tron franchise. A project that, for various reasons, has never come to life — until now.

You almost have to pinch yourself, because Disney has finally dropped the first trailer for Tron: Ares, with Jared Leto stepping into the role of the advanced computer program of the same name. Ares manages to break free from The Grid and make his way into the real world.

Jeff Bridges returns, of course, in his iconic role as Kevin Flynn, and both actors were present at CinemaCon when the trailer was unveiled to an eager audience. And judging by what was shown, we're in for something truly spectacular — complete with a soundtrack composed by none other than Nine Inch Nails.

This could turn out to be absolutely amazing. Check out the trailer below. Tron: Ares hits theaters on October 10.