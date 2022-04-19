The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived

HQ

Comic book fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer for Thor's fourth film adventure and now they can finally breathe a sigh of relief: a star-studded trailer has just made its way online and in addition to Marvel's galaxy guardians, we also get our first glimpse of Natalie Portman's Thor! You can watch the trailer below. The film will be released on July 6th. Are you in the mood for more Thor and does this looks good?

Official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced - a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who - to Thor's surprise - inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.