The first trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is here

HQ

Maybe people should just stop doing things in the summer, as apparently there's a bloke with a hook who'll kill you for knowing what you did last summer. Madelyn Cline finds this out the hard way in the I Know What You Did Last Summer trailer, which sees her boyfriend murdered in the first few seconds.

Following a murder involving what looks like an arrow of some sorts, we see our group of young adults that did something pretty terrible last summer, followed by an angry Freddie Prinze Jr., shouting at authorities that this has happened before.

We also get a cameo from Jennifer Love Hewitt, who asks the all-important question of what did these kids do last summer? We'll have to wait until July to find out, but in the meantime you can check out the trailer below: