The first trailer for Superman is currently being worked on

HQ

As we could tell you quite recently, it's not too long before the first trailer for the upcoming Superman movie is released, even if it won't happen in the next few days. This is exactly what DC boss, writer and director James Gunn said about it during this year's New York Comic Con:

"It won't be too long before we see a trailer, but also it won't be soon."

And now Gunn confirms that production of the first trailer is in full swing, and since it's a very important project for DC (the movie more or less kicks off the new DCU) Gunn himself is involved in the creation of the trailer, something that is normally the responsibility of the marketing department.

Via Threads, Gunn confirms that the trailer isn't finished yet, but that he personally worked on it over the weekend. Exactly when it will actually be shown, we don't know, but the Super Bowl in early February would have been a reasonable guess - but that doesn't quite fit with Gunn's statement.