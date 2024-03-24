The first trailer for South Korean horror series Parasyte: The Gray has been released

HQ

Netflix has now released the first trailer for upcoming horror series Parasyte: The Grey, which is based on the Japanese manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki of the same name. The live-action adaptation is directed by Yeon Sang-ho who was also involved in both Train to Busan and the 2021 dark fantasy series Hellbound.

The Gray takes some liberties compared to the original and takes place in South Korea instead of Japan, with both a new plot and new characters - but the same basic premise. Parasyte: The Gray will premiere on Netflix on 5th April and you can take a closer look at the trailer below.