The first trailer for Scream 6 has landed

Scream (5) was a true return to form for the long running horror/comedy film series and featured plenty of self-referential jokes as well as clever scenes.

It was also a financial success, so it's no surprise that next year we are getting a Scream VI, for which the first trailer has just been released.

Truth be told, there isn't a lot happening in the trailer, but we do get our first glimpse of the film's New York setting - a first for the series that has always been centered around the town of Woodsboro.