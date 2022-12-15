Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Scream VI

The first trailer for Scream 6 has landed

Even by going to New York the characters seemingly can't break their streak of extremely bad luck.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Scream (5) was a true return to form for the long running horror/comedy film series and featured plenty of self-referential jokes as well as clever scenes.

It was also a financial success, so it's no surprise that next year we are getting a Scream VI, for which the first trailer has just been released.

Truth be told, there isn't a lot happening in the trailer, but we do get our first glimpse of the film's New York setting - a first for the series that has always been centered around the town of Woodsboro.

HQ
Scream VI

Related texts



Loading next content