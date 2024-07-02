The first trailer for Netflix's Terminator anime will debut on Friday

Netflix has revealed the first official poster for its upcoming anime series based on Terminator. The show is regarded as Terminator Zero and is being made by the same studio that created the Ghost in the Shell anime.

Terminator Zero will be coming to Netflix at the end of August on the 29th, and with that in mind, the streamer has also revealed that the first full trailer for the series will be arriving later this week and on Friday, July 5.

The show will see Timothy Olyphant and Rosario Dawson among the cast, and as for the plot, the synopsis is as follows:

"2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

"Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he's hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children."

Check out the poster below, and stay tuned for the trailer in a few days.