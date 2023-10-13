The first trailer for Nathan Fielder's The Curse is as weird as you'd expect

HQ

The Curse is an upcoming series from Showtime. Starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie, it follows a couple who believe they've been cursed.

As you see in the trailer, this is all because Fielder's character took back a $100 bill he 'gifted' to a little girl. It was all for show, as he and Stone have their own home-improvement show, so they're always looking for good clips to show off.

However, this want for a viral moment backfires when the girl says she curses Fielder. Whether this is true or not doesn't matter, as Stone and Fielder deal with some strange goings on around them from that day onwards.

Considering Fielder's unique style of comedy, this is bound to be a weird but funny series if that's your thing. The Curse will start streaming on Showtime in the US and ParamountPlus elsewhere from the 10th of November.