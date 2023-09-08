Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters shows off a lot of destruction

Even with San Francisco levelled, there's always other buildings to fall over.

The upcoming Godzilla series on Apple TV Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has just received its first trailer. After the destruction of San Francisco caused by a battle between Godzilla and the Titans, the world has changed.

We know monsters are real now, and that they're capable of destroying humanity on a casual stroll through one of our cities. Of course, just because the public is finding this out doesn't mean a secret organisation didn't already know about it.

Our story follows two siblings who want to uncover the secrets of Monarch, this organisation. They're led to Kurt Russell, who plays an ex-army officer (along with his real-life son Wyatt Russell) who knows too much.

The series will be coming to Apple TV on the 17th of November.

