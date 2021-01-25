The first trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong has been released

You're watching Advertisements

The debut trailer for Godzilla and King Kong's first onscreen crossover in almost 50 years has just been released.

Godzilla Vs. Kong is set to screen on March 26, 2021 in select theatres and will be available for viewing on HBO Max (for US audiences). The film is directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, You're Next) and includes performances from the likes of Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, and Rebecca Hall.

The new trailer shows the pair at each other's throats in a variety of different locales, and it looks to be as wonderfully chaotic as we pictured (you can check it out in all its glory above the text).

The official synopsis for the film reads: "The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance."