The first trailer for Ferrari is here

From the director of Heat and The Last of the Mohicans, this movie is going to have people lining up on Christmas Day.

The first trailer for Michael Mann's Ferrari has arrived, showing us Adam Driver as the ex-racer Enzo Ferrari, and Penélope Cruz as his wife Laura.

The film takes place ten years after they build their factory. They've lost their son, and Enzo is on the verge of bankruptcy. His relationship with his wife has fallen apart, but there's still a race to be won as they head towards the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari releases on Christmas Day this year. This might sound like a recipe for box office disaster, but considering the cast involved and the director, people are likely going to be lining up for this film.

