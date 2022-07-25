The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released

HQ

Marvel has really stolen the spotlight over the last couple of days, mainly thanks to its showing at San Diego Comic Con this year, where Marvel Studios lifted the curtain on Phases 5 & 6 of the MCU. But ahead of those movies and TV series starting to release, Phase 4 still has to conclude, and as part of that effort, all eyes are on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With that very movie set to open in theatres on November 11, 2022, we now have a trailer, which you can watch in full below.

As for what story the movie will tell, the plot synopsis is as follows:

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."