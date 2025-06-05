The first trailer for Alien: Earth has been released, and there are some creepy creatures

HQ

Only one year after the release of the successful Alien Romulus, which will most likely receive a sequel, another installment in the franchise originally created by Ridley Scott is coming this summer. This time, as a TV series for FX on Hulu in the US (meaning it will be available everywhere else via Disney+).

You may have already heard about this series, which unlike most of the films in the franchise, is not set on a spaceship or a colony on an alien planet, but on Earth. But this is not Alien vs. Predator 2: this is still a sci-fi, set in the year 2120, in a city called Prodigy City... that suffers a devastating ship crash carrying some life forms. The creator of the series is Noah Hawley, known for Fargo and Legion.

That includes xenomorphs, but other funny looking creatures. You can check them out with this trailer, starring "Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat".

Alien: Earth releases August 12 on Disney+.