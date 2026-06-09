The first trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests is here

It's (almost) Adventure Time once more, as Finn and Jake are back in action, battling monsters, saving princesses, and getting up to all sorts of mischief in the world of Ooo. While their main story has been concluded, the pair still have plenty of stories left untold, which is why we're returning to their treehouse for a prequel series.

Adventure Time: Side Quests sees Finn and Jake in the days where there was no lich, and adventuring was their main concern. The Ice King, Princess Bubblegum, and more supporting stars will be making their return, and we'll meet plenty of new faces, too.

The prequel show premieres on the 29th of June on Disney+ and Hulu. In the trailer below, we get a look at the butt-kicking action in Adventure Time: Side Quests, as well as the new art style, which looks similar to the original, with clear differences here and there.