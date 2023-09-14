Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Tomb Raider

      The first three Tomb Raider games are coming to Switch

      The remastered games are coming as one package in February 2024.

      The first three Tomb Raider games are being remastered and brought to the Nintendo Switch next February.

      As announced alongside a new trailer at the recent Nintendo Direct, the beginnings of Lara Croft's story will be told once again with fresh visuals. But, if you want that nostalgic feel, you can always return to the original look.

      Check out the trailer below, and let us know if you're looking forward to replaying Tomb Raider I-III or if this will be your first time taking control of the deadly archaeologist.

