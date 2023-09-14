The first three Tomb Raider games are coming to Switch

HQ

The first three Tomb Raider games are being remastered and brought to the Nintendo Switch next February.

As announced alongside a new trailer at the recent Nintendo Direct, the beginnings of Lara Croft's story will be told once again with fresh visuals. But, if you want that nostalgic feel, you can always return to the original look.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know if you're looking forward to replaying Tomb Raider I-III or if this will be your first time taking control of the deadly archaeologist.