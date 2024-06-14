The first teaser trailer has been released for the new animated Watchmen movie

Warner Bros. has just released the first official teaser for the new animated Watchmen movies. They are going to be adapting the original comic, following the same storyline while staying faithful to it. If you were disappointed in some of the changes made in Zack Snyder's adaptation, you might be in luck here.

The project was first announced back in 2017, but we've not heard much from it since. The first chapter of the two animated movies is set to arrive in August, and the second will make its debut some time in 2025.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be watching the animated Watchmen movies.