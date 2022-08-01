The first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has landed

HQ

The last couple of weeks has really seen a lot of focus placed on the next Christopher Nolan movie, as we've had a new poster for the film, an affirmed release date, and even the release of the teaser trailer - following it exclusively screening ahead of Nope in cinemas for the first week.

The movie in question is the Cillian Murphy-headlined Oppenheimer, a film that looks to tell the story of the man in charge of the Manhattan Project, the very individual who is often regarded as the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The movie itself has a star-studded cast, including the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman, and more, and will open in theatres on July 21, 2023. Ahead of that date however, be sure to catch the teaser trailer below.