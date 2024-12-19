The first teaser for Superman reveals several iconic DC characters

HQ

Here's our first look at what promises to be the launch of the new DC Universe under James Gunn. Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of a new, cunning, and ruthless version of Lex Luthor, while Rachel Brosnahan portrays a modernized Lois Lane. We also get brief glimpses of other iconic DC characters, including Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). In short, there's plenty for fans to look forward to.

Superman premieres on July 11, 2025, marking the beginning of the new DC Universe under the leadership of Gunn and producer Peter Safran.

What do you think of this teaser trailer? Does the movie look promising?