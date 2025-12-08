The first Supergirl trailer launches this week

HQ

If you've seen Superman, you know that Supergirl, played by Milly Alcock, also appears in a short scene. This summer, she'll get her own movie, simply titled Supergirl, which hits theaters on June 26.

Considering that it's only six months away, you'd think it would be time for the first trailer - and that's exactly what's happening. DC film boss James Gunn has announced via Threads that we can look forward to the first trailer this week. We don't know exactly when it will be released, but we can check out a short clip from the film in the post.

Supergirl is based on the comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which was published in 2021-2022 and received rave reviews. If you want a sneak peek at the story, we recommend reading it.

Gunn has previously said that choosing Alcock for the role of Supergirl was his best casting decision ever, and based on the little we saw in Superman and the scene in the Threads post, it certainly feels like a good choice - or what do you think?