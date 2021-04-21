The first seven minutes have been revealed from Mortal Kombat

You're watching Advertisements

So how did the deep rivalry between the two ninjas Scorpion and Sub-Zero begin? This is an answer Warner seems to think you deserve an answer to, and has therefore published the first seven minutes from the upcoming movie, that premieres this Friday on HBO.

We highly recommend you check it out, as it looks very... Mortal Kombat in a very good way. Are you looking forward to this movie just as much as we are?