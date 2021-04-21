Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The first seven minutes have been revealed from Mortal Kombat

The movie based on the popular series is due to premiere this Friday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

So how did the deep rivalry between the two ninjas Scorpion and Sub-Zero begin? This is an answer Warner seems to think you deserve an answer to, and has therefore published the first seven minutes from the upcoming movie, that premieres this Friday on HBO.

We highly recommend you check it out, as it looks very... Mortal Kombat in a very good way. Are you looking forward to this movie just as much as we are?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The first seven minutes have been revealed from Mortal Kombat


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy