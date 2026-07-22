The first section of Thailand's border fence on the border with Cambodia has been completed

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Although hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia came to an end in late 2025 with a bilateral agreement, following a year that left 150 dead and 300,000 displaced, the embers of old territorial disputes still smoulder.

A reflection of the fragility of this peace is that Thailand began building a wall to separate the border between the two countries in the district of Pong Nam Ron, some seven kilometres long and made of concrete "resistant to small-arms fire", according to Reuters, quoting the Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, General Ukrit Boontanon. Construction of the first section of this wall, approximately 1.3 km long, has now been completed, and plans are being assessed to build similar structures along the 817-kilometre border between the two countries.

Whilst this wall is being built, Thai and Cambodian troops remain deployed on both sides of the border, waiting to see what will happen, unsure whether the wall will be a symbol of an uneasy peace or a harbinger of future conflict.