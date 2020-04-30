The first season of Hitman is currently free on PS4

Hitman - The Complete First Season is currently free to download over on the PlayStation store, although it's only a free trial until May 5 (update: make that May 3) so get stuck in ASAP if you like the idea of steering a bald-headed killer through dangerous sandbox environments with occasional fancy dress.

The promo follows on from a giveaway last year when 47,000 copies of the game were given away on Steam, a sacrifice made by IO Interactive in honour of the game's leading man, the follically-challenged assassin extraordinaire otherwise known as 47. The game was an Xbox Gold title last year, too.