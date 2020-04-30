Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Hitman

The first season of Hitman is currently free on PS4

Agent 47's first episodic outing is now free for all on PlayStation 4, although only for a few days and then you'll have to give it back.

Hitman - The Complete First Season is currently free to download over on the PlayStation store, although it's only a free trial until May 5 (update: make that May 3) so get stuck in ASAP if you like the idea of steering a bald-headed killer through dangerous sandbox environments with occasional fancy dress.

The promo follows on from a giveaway last year when 47,000 copies of the game were given away on Steam, a sacrifice made by IO Interactive in honour of the game's leading man, the follically-challenged assassin extraordinaire otherwise known as 47. The game was an Xbox Gold title last year, too.

Hitman

Related texts

Hitman: Patient ZeroScore

Hitman: Patient Zero
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"We enjoyed taking one last look at these maps, but now it's time for both us and IOI to move on."

Hitman Season OneScore

Hitman Season One
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Regular online content updates and tons of additional contracts ensure that 47's latest outing is greater than the sum of its parts."



Loading next content