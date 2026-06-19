The first season for Invincible Vs begins on June 30, will bring Universa

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We know what to expect from Invincible Vs' first year of postseason support, as the tag-fighting game will be introducing four new characters within its first 12 months. To begin with, The Immortal and Universa will be arriving in the summer, all before one new character in autumn, and likewise one additional other in the winter. The latter two have yet to be confirmed, but it likely won't be long before the curtain is lifted as we're nearing each launch period.

Speaking more about the confirmed characters, with Season 1 of the fighting game set to commence on June 30, developer Quarter Up has officially revealed that Universa will be arriving as the first post-launch character for the game in-line with this date.

Due to the design of Universa as a character, she will play very aggressively in-game too, with players being rewarded for dealing damage and powering up. The game's website features a few details about what to expect from her playstyle.

"The more boost meter she has, the stronger Universa becomes. Universa must tactically manipulate her Boost and unleash it all at the right time to overwhelm opponents."

You can also see Universa in action in the gameplay trailer below ahead of her arrival in less than two weeks. And for more from Invincible Vs, check out our review of the game here.