The first San Diego Comic-Con outside the United States will be held in Málaga

If you follow the latest Hollywood blockbusters and your favourite sagas, if you're an avid comic book reader eagerly awaiting the next issues of your favourite ongoing series, or if you simply want to enjoy a unique event with thousands of other people with your interests, this is for you. For the first time in history a San Diego Comic-Con will be held in Europe, and the venue for the 2025 edition will be the Spanish city of Malaga.

An official presentation of the event is scheduled for Monday 10 March, which will be attended by representatives of the San Diego Comic-Con organisers, political figures and cultural figures such as Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Icíar Bollaín, Carlos Areces, Paco Plaza, Álex de la Iglesia and Joaquín Mazón. The presentation event will be held at the Miramar Hotel in the Andalusian city and will be hosted by Santiago Segura.

Next Monday, therefore, we hope to have more details about the celebration of the event, the big names in cinema, publishers and companies that are signing up to the event, as well as the dates of the event.

What do you think about attending the San Diego Comic-Con closer to home than ever?