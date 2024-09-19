The first revamped Minecraft Live is planned for later this month

HQ

Recently, Mojang affirmed plans to revamp and massively adjust its Minecraft Live format, shifting away from fewer big shows to more frequent smaller shows. We'll be getting a first taste of this format adjustment in the coming days.

Because Mojang has now announced the date for the next Minecraft Live. It'll be set for September 28 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, and as for what it will feature, we're told:

"This year's Minecraft LIVE will have a new look and feel but it's still packed with the latest and greatest news. We'll be unveiling never-before-seen game drops, giving you exclusive insight into new things coming to the world of Minecraft, and more! It's all coming to you directly from the developers at the Minecraft HQ, here in Stockholm."

To add to this we can expect "an after show where you'll get to watch our developers go even deeper into the updates and play through new content for the first time ever."

Will you be tuning into the upcoming Minecraft Live?