The first PS5 update has now been released

Don't expect any new exciting features though, as it "improves system performance."

Ahead of tomorrow's launch of the PlayStation 5 in Europe, Sony has now released the first update for the console. The update is 866MB in size, and according to the official description, it "improves system performance." Hopefully, this means we'll get an even more reliable console that the Japanese and Americans got when they bought their consoles last week.

We'll also take the opportunity to remind you that we have a PlayStation special later tonight, to celebrate the launch of Sony's new console. It starts 18:00 BST, and you can check it out at our live page.

