The first promotional images for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie have been revealed

Besides a promotional poster that was unveiled last December, little has been revealed teasing the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. Things have just gotten better in this regard recently though, as several promotional images have been revealed showcasing some of the fight scenes from the film (you can check out some of the newly-released images below the text).

The movie is set to hit theatres in selected parts of the world on April 16, 2021. It is the feature film debut of director Simon McQuoid and it stars the likes of Ludi Lin (Aquaman, Power Rangers) and Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Den of Thieves).

The film's synopsis reads: "Directed by Simon McQuoid in his feature film debut, this fantasy adventure film is an adaptation of the 1990s American video game franchise created by John Tobias and Ed Boon. The story focuses on the premise of the original game in the series wherein some of the planet's greatest fighting warriors will be competing in a tournament featuring ancient martial arts, including Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Kano (Josh Lawson), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Shang Tsung (Chin Han), and Kung Lao (Max Huang)."

Are you excited to see this one in action?

Thanks, TheSixthAxis.