The first poster for Supergirl warns us to "Look Out"

HQ

It's not really a spoiler any more, as it has been widely shown off since Superman arrived in cinemas last week, but Milly Alcock has now made her debut in the DC Universe, in the form of a cameo right at the end of the recent film. It's brief, so if you haven't seen the film, you're not missing much, but it does give a firm teaser of what to expect from this version of the character before she makes her arrival in full next year.

Yep, in 2026, on June 26, Supergirl will open in cinemas, and on that day we'll get to meet a version of the character that has been described by DC Studios boss James Gunn as a trainwreck. This is somewhat reflected in the first official post for the movie which parodies the Superman poster that came with the inspirational and hopeful message of "Look Up", replacing that with "Look Out".

As for what Supergirl will be about, it's said to be based on Tom King's epic Woman of Tomorrow story, which sees Supergirl getting in the way of an intergalactic hunter during a party on a distant world. This incident sees Krypto seriously hurt, and sees Supergirl also meeting a young alien that wants revenge on this hunter too. Needless to say, those two events are enough motivation for a cosmic and lengthy journey for the young heroine. The question is whether the movie will closely follow the graphic novel's plot, or if like Superman and it's supposed inspiration of All-Star Superman, will create something new from it.

Regardless of what happens, check out the first poster for Supergirl below.