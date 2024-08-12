The first player to reach 15k MMR in Dota 2 is raising questions from fans

HQ

A few months ago, a Dota 2 player known as ATF reached what was at the time apparently the highest MMR in the game at 14,000. For those who don't know, MMR is your ranking statistic in Dota 2. For every game you win, you get around 30, and for every game you lose in ranked, you lose the same amount.

Now, 19-year-old star Ws has shown himself with a score of 15000+, a feat that would have been near impossible a while ago. But, with the double-downs and how effective they are at boosting ranks, it's easier to climb higher and higher.

Keen players of the game have been critical of the double-downs and Valve's approach to them for a while, as it allows for absurd gains in MMR in a short amount of time, which won't necessarily represent a player's skill. Still, if the system remains in place, it won't be long before we see a 16k MMR score.