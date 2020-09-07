The first PC screenshot for Crysis Remastered has been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Will you be just as blown away by the Crysis graphics in 2020 as you were when it first launched back in 2007? Probably not, but the remaster for PC is in fact looking really good. And we know this because, during the weekend, the official Twitter account for the series shared the first screenshot from specifically the PC version.

The screenshot has been taken with the top graphical setting enabled. Hilariously, within the remaster, this is called "Can It Run Crysis?"

Check it out below, does it look as good as you hoped for?