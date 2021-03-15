The first paid DLC for Crusader Kings III is arriving tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

Publisher Paradox Interactive has announced that they are releasing the Northern Lords Flavor Pack for Crusader Kings III on Tuesday, March 16. This is the first paid DLC of CK III.

The new features include new realms, new character roles, new music and more, with "dozens of new stories and opportunities", also the possibilities to "raid foreign shores, brave harsh winters, or establish a new Viking realm."

In order to let fans have a better understanding about what will be contained in this new DLC, Paradox has also released a feature breakdown video. Game director Alexander Oltner and community manager Troy Pruitt is going to walk you through and give you an in-depth look at the Northern Lords Flavor Pack. Check out the video below.