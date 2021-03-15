Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Crusader Kings III

The first paid DLC for Crusader Kings III is arriving tomorrow

The Northern Lords Flavor Pack is bringing Vikings to the game.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Publisher Paradox Interactive has announced that they are releasing the Northern Lords Flavor Pack for Crusader Kings III on Tuesday, March 16. This is the first paid DLC of CK III.

The new features include new realms, new character roles, new music and more, with "dozens of new stories and opportunities", also the possibilities to "raid foreign shores, brave harsh winters, or establish a new Viking realm."

In order to let fans have a better understanding about what will be contained in this new DLC, Paradox has also released a feature breakdown video. Game director Alexander Oltner and community manager Troy Pruitt is going to walk you through and give you an in-depth look at the Northern Lords Flavor Pack. Check out the video below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Crusader Kings IIIScore

Crusader Kings III
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Crusader Kings III manages to create player-driven stories and emergent moments like no other."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy