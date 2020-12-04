The first official trailer for The King of Fighters XV will be shown January 7, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

SNK has announced that the first official trailer for The King of Fighters XV will be shown on it's official YouTube channel on January 7, 2021. The game was previously announced at EVO 2019, but fans have yet to see any footage of the upcoming brawler in action.

In a press release, Producer Yasuyuki Oda and Creative Director Eisuke Ogura, state that the title is the: "most ambitious KOF yet." Ogura also teased: "The way teams are composed [in KOF XV] will differ greatly from XIV, but more information will come out periodically next year so, in the meantime, fire up those dream rosters!"

SNK also announced that alongside this it will also be revealing the characters included in the Samurai Shodown's Season Pass 3. This will also include The Last Blade collaboration character, so it's pretty exciting stuff all around if you are an avid fighting fan.