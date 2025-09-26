The first official accessories for the portable Xbox have been presented

HQ

There has been a lot of buzz around ROG Xbox Ally today after Microsoft first announced its prices and then started pre-orders, which sold out almost immediately. Now that everything is official, the device will be released in three weeks and people have pre-ordered their devices, accessories have also started to be announced.

Of course, this is to be expected, and SanDisk, Seagate, and Asus itself are ready with various products. Via Xbox Wire, we are now introduced to:

Sandisk microSD Card - High-performance storage for Xbox Ally X, up to 2TB, speeds up to 200MB/s.

Seagate FireCuda 530R SSD - Extreme speed and durability, support for Microsoft DirectStorage. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

ROG Xbox Ally (2-in-1) Premium Carrying Case - Water-repellent case with fleece lining and removable bag for 65W charger. Protects your Xbox Ally and is easy to carry.

Getting a case seems sensible, and we're always in favor of more storage space, so these certainly sound like quite relevant products. Do you see anything you want to get for your ROG Xbox Ally?