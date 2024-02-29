The first of a series of Dune: Awakening showcases is planned for next week

HQ

Developer Funcom has announced that as soon as next week we'll be jetting off to Arrakis to get a look at "new gameplay footage" for its upcoming open world survival crafting title set in the world of Dune.

Known as Dune: Awakening, this game will take players to a shared world inhabited by thousands of players, where they will create their own identity and meet characters from the films and books in an effort to uncover a mystery that lies below the surface of the sands.

If that all sounds exciting, you can tune into the first of a series of showcases starting from next week, where host Soe "Soembie" Gschwind will be presenting new gameplay and more. The first showcase is planned for March 4 at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET, and you can tune into it here.