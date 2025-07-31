The first Nintendo Partner Direct for Switch 2 opens with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Today, all eyes were on what Nintendo and its partners would be showcasing to fuel the Nintendo Switch family's catalogue of games. With games for both the original system and the newly launched console, we've seen titles to suit all tastes. But the first of these was a real bombshell: Monster Hunter Stories 3.

Capcom's successful third instalment is finally showing the world a land on the brink of war, where a group of heroes will have to avoid conflict and prevent the advance of a mysterious magic that is plaguing humans and monsters alike.

We don't know much more at the moment, except that most of the franchise's most familiar creatures will be back when Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection releases on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Check out the trailer below.