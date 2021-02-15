Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The first new map since 2009 has been added to Halo 3

It should be noted, however, that this is for Halo 3 within The Master Chief Collection.

It appears that 343 Industries is feeling a little bit nostalgic as it has gone back and added a new map to 2007's Halo 3. The new map is the first to be added to the shooter since Mythic II Map Pack which released back in 2009. It's important to note, however, that it will be coming to the version of Halo 3 within The Master Chief Collection.

The map, which hasn't been officially named, reportedly comes from the canned free-to-play Halo Online game from 2015. If you recall, the project was based on a modded version of Halo 3 and it was even able to make it through to beta testing before being cancelled.

Along with this new addition to Halo 3, 343 Industries also detailed a whole plethora of changes that are coming to games within the Halo universe in the near future. You can check out our story, which details many of these changes, here.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Thanks, VG247.

