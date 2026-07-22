The first new DLC for Darkest Dungeon since 2020 is launching in August

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Darkest Dungeon is getting a new DLC. More than 10 years after the game initially released, and 6 years since it was last given some new downloadable content, Red Hook Studios is back, focusing on its original roguelike dungeon crawler.

The Fire's Edge is set to release on the 18th of August, according to a new post on Steam. It brings two new characters to Darkest Dungeon, though players who've delved into the sequel will likely be familiar with the additional wayward souls finding their way on the Old Road.

The Duelist and the Runaway are both heroes who made their debut in Darkest Dungeon II. The former is a damage dealer who can move between the ranks of your party. Plan out her turns ahead of time, and you'll see her devastate enemies along the Old Road. The Runaway is a bit less complex, but can still be quite position-flexible, using her Burn to help out teams that want to stun, shuffle, and knockback enemies.

This is a nice surprise for fans of the original Darkest Dungeon, but it does feel a bit odd to see the older game getting new content, while the sequel hasn't seen a DLC release in well over a year. Perhaps Red Hook Studios simply wants us to get reacquainted with the first game before we hop back to the second. Either way, we're getting more from Darkest Dungeon.