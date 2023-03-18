The first mods for the Resident Evil 4 Remake are already here, and they're as weird as you'd expect

HQ

One of the key advantages PC gamers claim over their console brethren is the capacity to install mods for their games. In some cases, you can get a complete overhaul of an older title thanks to modding, but more often than not you'll end up with some silly additions to a game.

Even though there's still a few days until Resident Evil 4 releases, mods are already popping up for the game thanks to Capcom giving players a chance to play it early with the demo.

Already, we've got a mod that decks Leon out in a maid outfit, and even weirder ones that give the protagonist a selection of thongs to wear as he hunts down the weird and monstrous enemies of Resident Evil 4.

Beyond giving Leon a weird new look, you can also get a banana gun and a spoon replacement for your knife.