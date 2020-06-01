Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Minecraft Dungeons

The first Minecraft Dungeons expansion will land in July

Mojang's action-RPG Minecraft Dungeons is getting its first expansion 'Jungle Awakens' in July.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Minecraft Dungeons was released almost a week ago, and we assume several of you have already finished it. Sure, it has plenty of secrets, things to unlock and higher difficulties to beat the game on - but more content is always nice - and it's coming.

Mojang has now announced the first of two planned expansions, and it's called Jungle Awakens with a planned release in July. It offers three new missions to play through, which is, of course, taking place in a lush (and blocky!) jungle. As you might expect, there are also new artefacts to discover as well as weapons and armour.

The second expansion is called Creeping Winter and is set for a release later this year.

Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons

Related texts

Minecraft DungeonsScore

Minecraft Dungeons
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Mojang's new dungeon crawler is a nice surprise, and you shouldn't let the word "Minecraft" in the title fool you either."



Loading next content