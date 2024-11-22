The first millennial saint will be canonised in April

HQ

Carlo Acutis, a London-born teenager who died of leukaemia in 2006, is set to become the first millennial saint. He has been labelled the patron saint of the internet for his work recognising miracles online.

The path was made for him earlier this year, when Pope Francis attributed a second miracle to Acutis in May. Acutis was born in the UK, but spent much of his life in Italy, where he sadly passed away there.

Acutis made a name for himself designing websites for his parish school, an interest which led to him making a site designed to record every Eucharist miracle. The website launched one day before his death, and an exhibition based on the site travelled around the world.

The teenager will be made a saint the weekend beginning on the 26th of April, 2025.

Thanks, BBC.