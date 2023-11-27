Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The first Magic: The Gathering cookbook debuts tomorrow

It offers more than 70 recipes inspired by the card game.

If you've been looking for a way to spice up your home cooking, Wizards of the Coast may just have a solution for you, because the Magic: The Gathering: The Official Cookbook: Cuisines of the Multiverse is making its debut this week.

The book features over 70 recipes that are based on the card battling universe, and as the description for the book states, "this cookbook takes readers on a journey through the beloved game with easy-to-follow recipes. With beautiful full-color photography as well as art from the game, Magic: The Gathering: The Official Cookbook is a must-have for foodies and fans alike."

The book officially launches on November 28 (so, tomorrow) and you can pick it up on Amazon for the price of $35.99.

